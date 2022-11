Anurag Kashyap

There has been a massive debate over drug and alcohol addictions and how one can fight it. Bollywood stars are not averse to it. Recently, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap spoke about going to rehab thrice. In an interview with IndianExpress, Anurag Kashyap spoke about the dark phase in his life when he battled depression. He shared, 'I totally imploded. I went off Twitter completely. I went into rehab three times, had a heart attack, my health went down, I didn’t know how to deal with it.' In the past, the filmmaker has spoken about his tryst with drugs. Here's taking a look at other celebs who allegedly went to rehab to fight their addictions.