Mohit Abrol and Mansi Srivastava

In a social media post, actor Mohit Abrol accused Mansi Srivastava of 'using him' and then betraying him. He wrote, 'I'm content that you moved on. I have loved you truly, for me it was forever Then I realised that nothing lasts forever. Forever is a lie You moved on while still engaged to me but what hurts the most is it's not the first time you did it. I know it IT WONT BE THE LAST. Don't use your new lover like you used me or don't use him for eight long Years. You lived in with me for all this time like a wife. I took all your responsibility and what I got in return From Delhi to Mumbai, I took care of everything from your finances to driving you to auditions I did everything for you what a husband does. Living in for eight years with you made me responsible. I gave you my eight long years, eight years of mine.I didn't care about my career, my health all I cared about was you.'