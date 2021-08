Rani Mukerji-Aditya Chopra’s daughter Adira

Rani and Aditya Chopra, who welcomed their daughter, Adira in 2015, have made sure that none of her pics go on social media. The couple had just released a pic a few years back and post that we never saw any images of Adira. Talking about Rani had said, “My husband, being a private person, wants Adira to have a normal upbringing. Seeing the circumstances around her, where the parents are slightly known, there will always be an intrigue as to 'how our child is?'. There will be a kind of extra attention which probably they don't deserve... You don't want them to have extra privileges or importance. You want them to grow up as normal people.