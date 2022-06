Image credit: Instagram

Hrithik Roshan

After Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Guzaarish failed, Salman had said, Arre, usme toh makhi udd rahi thi, lekin koi machhar bhi nahi gaya dekhne. Arre, koi kutta bhi nahin gaya. To which, Hrithik had later reacted in an interview, I’ve always known Salman to be a good man, someone I’ve looked up to and admired and still do. He’s always been a hero and always will be. But yes, it’s not heroic to laugh or make fun of a filmmaker just because his box office collections are not up there with yours. In my opinion a hero never gloats. When you are super successful, it should in fact make you more gracious and loving.