Image credit: Instagram

No, It wasn't Aryan Khan urinating in public at an airport

A video was recently doing the rounds of social media in which a man is seen urinating in public at an airport. It has gone viral on the internet and netizens were claiming that the person in the video was Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. The truth is the guy in the video is Bronson Pelletier, an actor from Twilight. It is said that the actor was in an inebriated state and he had urinated on the floor of the lobby of the Los Angeles International Airport in 2012.