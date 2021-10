Salman Khan – dashing cop

Antim: The Final Truth, starting Aayush Sharma and Salman Khan, was launched yesterday, 25th October, at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) amidst a huge event, where the media, and of course, Bhaijaan's fans, turned up with a vengeance. Also present were the film's leading lady, Mahima Makwana and Director Mahesh Manjrekar. Thankfully, it seems like the Antim trailer had created just the necessary impact to provide the stimulant needed for both Salman Khan fans and the family audience in general to return to theatres in full force. Now, one of the main reasons for said impact is how well Bhai's cop avatar has clicked in the trailer and how instantaneously a couple of his one-liners have become quotable. This has harked our memory back to all of Salman's cop avatars and how they've evolved with time. Check them out below: