Image credit: Instagram

Ayesha Jhulka

90s was a glorious time for Bollywood. There was an abundance of films, stars had reached the greatest height of stardom and the box office was reigning with success stories. From Shah Rukh Khan, and Kajol, to Salman Khan and more - it was a great year for all. Remembering the time here's looking at some then and now pictures of actresses from the 90s. Top on the list is Ayesha Jhulka. She has big hits like Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander, Khilabi and more to her name. But she disappeared from Bollywood after a while. Years later, she made a comeback with the OTT project Hush Hush.