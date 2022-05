Anupamaa

Today, we will be having a dekko at the list of TV shows that are going to feature a separation track as per the reports. Anupamaa, Imlie, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more are in the list. So, let's check out... Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma starrer Anupamaa have yet again topped the charts. And before you jump the gun, Anu and Anuj are not separating. It's Vanraj and Kavya aka Vanraj and Madalsa. At least that's what the promos say. Kavya had handed over divorce papers to V. The two of them have been having a troublesome marriage for a long time. In fact, Vanraj never wanted to marry Kavya. And now, it seems they will be parting ways. Will Vanraj really go through a divorce again?