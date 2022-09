Ranbir Kapoor protects wifey Alia Bhatt from harsh criticism, calls people jealous

Alia Bhatt has become the soft target of the trollers and she gets criticised for anything and everything, The Brahmastra actress was recently trolled for constantly working during pregnancy and not taking rest. Ranbir Kapoor has finally reacted to the criticism against his wifey Alia saying that it is sheer jealousy and nothing else.