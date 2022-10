When Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan opted for surrogacy

The power couple of Kollywood, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have been blessed with two baby boys recently. However, do you know that they became parents via surrogacy? It is yet not recognised in India for having a baby. Vignesh post being blessed with twin baby boys had written a cute caption that read they both became Amma and Appa and that God was double great. Nayanthara had also posted photos of her and her husband kissing the tiny feet of their baby boys. The Tamil government will also raise an enquiry to find out if all the laws were followed related to the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021.