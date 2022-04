Image credit: Urfi Javed trolled

Urfi lashes out at Farah Ali Khan for her calling her dressing distasteful

Designer Farah Ali Khan had shared her opinion on Urfi's bizarre fashion statements that sometimes sit looks cheap and he should be mindful while choosing her outfits. Farah had said, Sorry to say but this young girl needs to be reprimanded for distasteful dressing. People are making fun of her and she thinks they like the way she dresses. Wish someone would tell her. Urfi wasn't very happy with her opinion and gave it back to her saying that she doesn't stay in a bubble and is very much aware of propels judgments, You wear something that has a designer tag to it, so it's tasteful? Your relatives have starred in and produced movies where women have worn tiniieee tiny clothes in item numbers. That's Tasteful!.