Image credit: Instagram/ Rupali Ganguly

Rupali Ganguly's struggles – Struggles during the initial days

Back in 2018, Rupali Ganguly met with an accident on the road. Her car had touched the bike in front of her at a signal. Rupali had apologised to them. There was no scratch or anything on their bike and nor on her car. The bikers had abused her and also broke the window of her car. He zoomed past before they could break another window. The actress shared that no men came to her help and only one woman on the bike and two women in auto came to her help. She then went to the police and filed a complaint. Imagine, she was all alone and had her baby, Rudransh with her back then.