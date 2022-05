Image credit: Instagram

When Vicky Kaushal faced rejection in Bollywood

Vicky Kaushal, who has turned 34 today, made his acting debut with Neeraj Ghaywan’s critically acclaimed movie, Masaan in 2015. He is now established himself as one of the popular actors in the industry. He has proved his mettle in movies such as Raazi, Manmaarziyaan, URI: The Surgical Strike, Bhoot: The Haunted Ship Part One, and more. However, there were times when Vicky faced rejection from the industry. Take a look.