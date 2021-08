Shonali Bose

Filmmaker Shonali Bose recently revealed that she is bisexual. In an interview with Pinkvilla, she stated that she felt very normal when she was with a relationship with a man and a woman. She was quoted saying: I know I am bisexual because before, I had a boyfriend and it felt very natural to me, then a girlfriend too before I finally got married to a man. After my marriage ended, I was again with a girl followed by a man. So, I do know that there is a thing like bisexuality and I am genuinely at ease with both men and women.