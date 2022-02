Image credit: Instagram

Times when Nora Fatehi went unnoticed

The Dilbar dance number, a recreated version of an original song from the 1999 release Sirf Tum featuring Sushmita Sen, proved to be a turning point in Nora Fatehi's career, commencing a streak of chartbusters and successful hits. An African Arab origin actress from Canada, Nora went on to show her dancing skills in tracks such as O Saki Saki, Ek Toh Kam Zindagani, Garmi, and Naach Meri Rani amongst others. But before Dilbar song, Nora was a lost name in the industry. So without much ado, let's take a look at the times when Nora Fatehi went unnoticed despite appearing on the big and small screen.