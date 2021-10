Image credit: Instagram

Cosmetic surgery

Nargis had no qualms when she had said that she has no issues with cosmetic surgeries. Everyone pans augmentation. I will get one if I feel like it. Cosmetic surgery is made for people who suffer trauma. For those who don’t feel as perky as in their 20s. If you can use an extra lift, then why suffer? Men age well, women don’t hold up well after babies. The body goes through changes. And if it wasn’t for science, these women would be pushed aside and not be considered beautiful anymore. Why should a woman be denied a life of excitement just because she is 60, older, wiser and her periods have stopped?” she had told Filmfare.