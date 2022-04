Image credit: Instagram

BTS member V caught smoking

It was recently that a picture of BTS member V smoking had gone viral on social media. The picture was clicked outside Grammy Awards 2022 venue. The picture left netizens divided with many slamming BTS' V for smoking.A comment about the same read, 'i never expected taehyung to smoke…i mean it’s his life and all but as someone who’s father is a chronic smoker, learning abt him smoking is just…tragic.' However, there were many from BTS ARMY who came to his rescue and stated that it is nobody's business if Kim Taehyung aka V smokes or not. He is an adult and he knows well. But V is not the only one who has been slammed for smoking. Scroll on.