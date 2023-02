K-pop boom that everyone is looking forward to in the month of March

Ever since K-pop boomed amidst the pandemic with the super success of BTS and the exposure of other Kpop groups in Asia, America and other European countries, there has been a surge of K-pop fans across the globe and in every corner of different countries. While in India, the Bollywood industry has been suffering, there has been a growth in consumption of Kpop music and South Korean dramas and content, etc. So, we are here with the upcoming TOP 10 releases of K-pop artists in the month of March. From BTS members J-Hope and Jimin to EXO member Kai, GOT7's Bambam and more are on the list.