Ranbir Kapoor talks about the dreamy proposal to wife Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor who is head over heels in love with wife Alia Bhatt spoke about the dreamy proposal after she got candid on the same Koffee With Karan 7. Ranbir said that he and Alia knew that they had reached to a level where they knew they want to spend the rest of their lives with each other and so he decided to make it even more special.