Image credit: Twitter

Kangana Ranaut's bizzarely awful statements

Love her, loathe her, you cannot ignore her, certainly not on social media. Though Twitter has banned Kangana Ranaut's account, taken down her tweets, and reactionary meme fests never cease to overflow social media, the actress remains unfazed. She has now taken to Instagram to express her views and opinions which are always deemed as absurd, derogatory and provoking by the netizens. From calling Urmila Matondkar a 'soft porn star' to Vikran Massey a 'cockroach', Kangana doesn't mince her words with whatever she takes on. By turns outrageous, melodramatic, irreverent and almost always controversial, the one thing about Kangana's statements that stays a constant is they never fail to amuse. We decided to compile a few of Kangana's bizzarely awful statements that received massive flak on social media. Take a look.