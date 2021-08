Image credit: Instagram

Retirement from hosting

Aditya had recently announced that he will quit hosting after 2022. While the 33-year-old had said earlier said that he wants to move on to do bigger things, he revealed to BollywoodLife that there are two major reasons behind his retirement from hosting TV shows. First, he wants to a career in singing, which he calls his first love. Second, he wants to produce an entertainment based show and headline it.