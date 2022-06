Image credit: Instagram

Salman Khan-Kiccha Sudeep

Salman and Kiccha Sudeep bonded well during Dabangg 3 and since then they have been close to each other. Salman had even gifted Kiccha a BMW. In fact, Kiccha's upcoming film Vikrant Rona is being presented by Salman Khan Films in the North for wider reach. Kiccha recently said that their relationship is nothing to give and take policies.