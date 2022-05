Image credit: Instagram

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone attended jury duty on the opening day of Cannes 2022, however, netizens were left baffled when Deepika answered a question about her role as a jury and how she will judge films throughout the festival. I think cinema is such a powerful tool, such a powerful medium, it has the ability to impact people’s lives and touch and influence people’s lives. So, I think, for the next two weeks, [we must forget] that we have this burden and this responsibility and actually just enjoy the creative process, that's sort of what we are all here to do. I think we are all creative people. I don’t think any of us have the capacity to judge, or critique, or criticize,” Deepika replied.