Deepika Padukone loses cool over cleavage controversy

When Deepika Padukone had called out a leading daily for its cleavage tweet, she again lost her cool when the scribe wondered why she was reacting too much on such petty issues. Can you pan the camera on this lady? You have no idea what you are saying right now. I'm already very upset and you are making me even more upset. You being a woman and you are saying this a petty issue is so unfortunate, Deepika said at Finding Fanny bash.