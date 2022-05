Image credit: Instagram

Actors who showed having a dirty mind is a blessing in disguise

It wouldn't be wrong to say that having a dirty mind is a blessing in disguise. These people are able to see even the simplest things with lots of layers that can help you find humour in every in your toughest situation. And Bollywood celebs such as Deepika Padukone, Jacqueline Fernandez, Twinkle Khanna and others have shown the audience how you can break the ice everyone with their witty yet naughty responses. Take a look.