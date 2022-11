Image credit: Instagram

Aaliyah Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap had shared that she got her first period when she was 13 and a half years old. She woke up on a school morning to see her stained underwear and she thought she had pooped herself. She got extremely upset over getting her periods but her mother did not allow her to stay at home and forced her to go to school. She also stained her skirt because she did not wear a pad properly. It was a disastrous day for her.