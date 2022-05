Deepika Padukone at Cannes 2022

Gehraiyaan actress Deepika Padukone was among the few stars who represented India at Cannes 2022. In fact, she was also among the jury. One after the other, she dolled out some stunning looks as she walked the prestigious red carpet. However, the actress got massively trolled for her orange trail that had a long trail. The actress struggled to walk in her gown and the video of the same made its way to the internet. She got brutally trolled by the netizens for the choice of her outfit. Well, she is not the only one who has suffered online criticism for her 'uncomfortable' dress.