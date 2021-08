Image credit: Google

Deepika Padukone

We still have a long way to go before we can have pay parity in all industries including Bollywood. The males are always paid more than females. But there seems to be some hope. According to recent reports, Deepika Padukone has walked out of Baiju Bawra as she was not getting paid as much as Ranveer Singh in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. Reportedly, she was paid more Rs 12 crore for Padmaavat while Ranveer got Rs 7-8 crore. Here’s a look at a few more examples of actresses getting paid more than their male co-stars.