Allu Arjun vs. Prabhas

Both are regarded as two of the topmost stars ever in the Telugu film industry, but while one has earned his stripes through a barrage of some of the biggest Tollywood hits, the other has been wading through on perception alone and the laurels of two of the biggest blockbusters in the history of Indian cinema. We’re talking about Allu Arjun and Prabhas and in case if you haven’t already guessed who’s who based on what we’ve described, it’s time to set the record straight and bust some myths.