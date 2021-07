Image credit: Instagram

Zeenat Aman

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman, who has always captured the nation's imagination with her stunning screen presence, is all set to be seen in an upcoming murder mystery Margaon: The Closed File. The film tributes Agatha Christie's genre of work, and casts the 69-year-old actress as head of an Anglo-Indian family. She is an independent woman, a mother as well as an entrepreneur. Zeenat was last seen in a cameo in Ashutosh Gowariker's 2019 historical drama Panipat. She played Humayun's daughter Sakeena Begum. Unfortunately the film was a disaster, and she hardly had the scope to make an impact in her minuscule appearance.