Debina Bonnerjee

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary had to resort to IVF to welcome their baby into this world. Once, Debina opened up on how she had to go through four rounds of IVF before finally conceiving. She opened up on facing endometriosis, Adenomyosis that serve as an obstruction to conceiving naturally. She spoke at length about her struggle with IVF, societal taunts and much more.