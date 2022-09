TV celebs who QUIT the industry at the peak of their careers

It's not easy being a celeb. TV shows go on for long years. It gets imperative to take a break from everything, relax and come back. Sometimes, TV stars return but sometimes, they quit the industry for good. Of course, there would be various reasons behind the same. Sometimes it might be personal reasons and sometimes, it is because of wanting to take a break. Today, we will have a look at TV celebs who quit the TV industry at the peak of their careers. Celebs such as Disha Vakani, Mohena Kumari Singh, Cezanne Khan and more are on the list.