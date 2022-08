Karan Johar slammed for disrespecting Hina Khan and Helly Shah for their Cannes appearance

On his Koffee With Karan 7 show, Karan Johar recently took a dig at people who just go to the Cannes film festival and just click pictures and come back, while the netizens claimed that the filmmaker is disrespecting Hina Khan and Helly Shah for their Cannes appearance and they have been slamming the filmmaker and calling him the biggest bully and a 'bitchy uncle'. Well, earlier too the filmmaker has made these statements that have bought him a lot of trolling but seems like KJo is on the mode to enjoy these trolling