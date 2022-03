Riddhi Dogre

Raqesh Bapat and Riddhi Dogre announced their separation in the most dignified manner. And later we have seen Riddhi defending Raqesh during his stint in Bigg Boss OTT. They had announced their separation with a joint statement that reads, Yes, we are living separately. This decision has been taken with mutual respect and care for each other and our families. We are two best friends who may not be a couple anymore. But our friendship will continue as it always has, through thick and thin. Appreciate if no further speculation is made and heartfelt gratitude to everyone for all the love you have always given us.