Image credit: Instagram

Shivangi Joshi

Shivangi Joshi did not get much recognition in the beginning of her career but 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' changed her life. The makers of Bigg Boss 15 have sent an invitation to her. There are reports that Shivangi and Mohsin Khan will be given a fee of 4 crores for appearing in this show. However nothing is confirmed yet.