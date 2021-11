Image credit: Instagram/Pooja Banerjee

From being a national level swimmer and then becoming an actor

Pooja Banerjee who's popularly known for playing vivid roles on Indian television is one of the most popular actresses we have in the Indian television industry. From redefining fashion to playing versatile roles on Indian television the actress has become a household name for her significant repertoire in the past decade. It is a lesser known fact that Pooja is a national level swimmer. She represented the state in the national level swimming tournaments. She swam the 5 KM sea race in the Arabian sea and the 14 KM river race in the Hoogly river. She then made her debut with 'Ek Dusre Se Karte Hai Pyaar Hum' and then there was no looking back.