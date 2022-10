Double XL

Double XL stars Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha in pivotal roles. Self-respect and attractiveness get a new definition in the movie. It was yesterday when the trailer of the movie was released. The movie which has been directed by Satramm Ramani talks about the issue of body weight that exists in society. The trailer showed the journey of two plus-size women who are always told by society about their size. Huma plays the role of a sports presenter whereas Sonakshi plays the role of a fashion designer. The movie is all set to release on November 4.