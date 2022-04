Image credit: Instagram

Karan's friendship with Kajol was over

Karan and Kajol were friends for 25 years, but his fallout with her husband Ajay Devgn had made a dent in their friendship. She was the one who mattered to me but now it's over. I wouldn't like to give a piece of myself to her at all because she's killed every bit of emotion I had for her for twenty-five years. I can't even say that I was hurt or pained by it. I just wanted to blank it out. When she reacted to the whole situation and put out a tweet saying, 'Shocked!' that's when I knew it was completely over for me, he had said.