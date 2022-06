Image credit: Instagram

When Urfi Javed avoided 'nip show'

Urfi Javed (now Uorfi Javed) created a stir when she posted photographs wearing a transparent bralette. While netizens slammed her for showing off her nipples, Urfi denied it saying that she never reveals her nips despite donning risque outfits. So without much ado, let's take a look at the times when Urfi avoided 'nip show' when she donned near-naked outfits.