Image credit: Google

Hrithik Roshan – Vikram Vedha

Hrithik Roshan is known for his good looks and fans love to see him as the handsome guy on the big screens. But, Hrithik loves to experiment and mostly with all his films he proves his versatility. Recently, he impressed one and all with his performance as Vedha in Vikram Vedha, and once again surprised his fans with his fantastic act.