Image credit: Google

Gangubai Kathiawadi

It’s almost 2 years since the Coronavirus pandemic started impacted our lives. It continues to do so. India is now facing a third wave of the pandemic and there is spike in the number of COVID cases across the country. Just a month ago, things seemed to be under control and some filmmakers even managed to release their films. Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey, which was slated to release in January, will now release on March 18, 2022. Now, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of certain films and one of them is Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film was scheduled to release last year, but got postponed several times.