Palak Tiwari reacts to her mother Shweta Tiwari being called her elder sister

Shweta Tiwari has been slaying and how Her drastic transformation into a hot diva is indeed spectacular She is often called Pala's elder sister than her mother. Talking about the same Palak had said, It is the weirdest thing. I have yelled at so many of my guy friends. They've not said that they have a crush on her, they're like 'dude your mom is quite hot huh' and I was like 'you say this and now my mom is gonna belo (beat with a rolling pin) like that.' So for her everyone my age is like 'beta' and she has always been very maternal so when my friends say 'Shweta, you are so hot,' she is like, 'eh, nikal isko (throw him out)',