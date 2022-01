Image credit: Instagram

Priyanka on Oscar hosting fiasco

Last year when Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted the Oscar nominees, the two lovebirds were trolled by some. And it included an Australian journo as well. He had questioned their qualifications for hosting the Oscar nominees. Recently, in an interview with Vanity Fair, the actress addressed the same. She revealed that she was furious. I usually don’t get mad, but that just pissed me off. I’ll be mad, I’ll be angry, I’ll be annoyed. I’ll speak about it to my family. I might cry a little bit, but it doesn’t change my relationship with my work and what my actual quest is. My quest is not people’s opinions. My quest is my job. My quest is making sure that when someone watches something that I have done, it moves them or they enjoy it. My personal life, who I am, all of that is not my job, the Jee Lee Zaraa actress said.