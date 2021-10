Ugly split with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Everyone who followed Bollywood news in the late 1990s to early 2000s is aware of the ugly split between Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan. They fell in love during the making of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam but their story was hardly a fairy tale. It all ended in 2001 after he reportedly slammed his head on the door of her Mumbai apartment when she did not let him in. Aishwarya Rai in a tell-all interview said that he was emotionally and physically abusive and did not treat her parents well. Salman Khan acknowledged that his behaviour with her parents was not good but denied being physically abusive with her. He also admitted to the building incident but said it was over-hyped by the media.