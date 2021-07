Image credit: Instagram

These Hollywood lookalikes of Bollywood stars will blow your mind

They say that every person has 6 lookalikes walking around looking identical to you in this world. And one may believe in this theory as well since we have often come across doppelgangers of our Bollywood stars and how. And it would also surprise you to know that Bolly celebs such as Hrithik Roshan, Jacqueline Fernandez and others have found their lookalikes in Hollywood stars such as Bradley Cooper, Amanda Cerny and more that will blow your mind. Take a look.