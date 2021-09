Image credit: Instagram

Actors over 40 who defied their age with their epic body transformations

We often see Bollywood stars experimenting with their looks. Recently, Hrithik Roshan stunned everyone when he gave a glimpse of his chiselled body on social media. Emraan Hashmi, too has been leaving fans baffled with his muscular body. And there are other actors too over 40 such as Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn and Aamir Khan who have been defying their age with their epic body transformations. Take a look.