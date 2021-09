Image credit: Instagram

These Bollywood sequels failed to meet the expectations set by their first parts

From past two decades, we have seen the trend of remakes and sequels gripping the Bollywood. While Dhoom, Tiger and Golmaal and others have turned out to be the biggest franchises with every installment turning out to be box office winner, there are films, who have failed to impress the audience with sequels as audience prefer to watch to the original one of these movies.