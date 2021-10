Image credit: Instagram

THESE Bigg Boss contestants raised eyebrows with their naughty and intimate moments inside the house

In the Bigg Boss house, apart from controversies, verbal spats and sometimes physical fights, we have seen contestants turning into couples and sometimes crossing the boundaries by sharing intimate moments on live camera. While Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer have grabbed our attention for being naughty in the house, let's meet the housemates of previous seasons who raised our eyebrows for their over-the-top romance.