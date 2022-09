Image credit: Instagram

Athiya Shetty- KL Rahul

Athiya Shetty who is the daughter of Suniel Shetty did not initially speak up about her relationship with the media. She was apprehensive about the same. She made her relationship official at the premiere of her brother, Ahan Shetty's debut film Tadap. Athiya was dodging the question from the media for the longest time. However, during the premiere of Tadap, Rahul was posing with Athiya's family at the screening. Since that time, they have been open about their relationship. Their cute photos and PDAs on Instagram have been a treat to the eyes.