Image credit: Instagram

Ananya Panday

On Koffee With Karan 7, Ananya said, My dad did have his fair share of failures. My younger sister Rysa and I have witnessed that as well. That has actually taken a toll on us. But when people keep bringing it up and laughing about it, it obviously does feel hurt. Then there was this joke that you are calling her a ‘star kid’ but her dad was never even a star! So things like that affect me, especially when it’s about my family. I am here to work and entertain people and make them laugh. So if you are laughing with me or at me – how does it matter?”